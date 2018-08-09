Jindal Steel and Power posts profit after 14 quarters
JSPL’s net profit was ₹181 crore in the first quarter ended 30 June, compared with a loss of ₹387 crore a year ago
Last Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 52 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd posted its first profit in 15 quarters on Thursday and beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher iron and steel sales.
Net profit was ₹181 crore ($26.37 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, compared with a loss of ₹387 crore a year ago. Analysts were expecting a profit of ₹133 crore, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Jindal Steel and Power’s steel sales rose 40% in the quarter to 1.61 million tonnes, the company said.
While global growth outlook for steel remained robust, the US-China trade spat poses some risk, the company added.
First Published: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 04 52 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health
- Change in ownership has done Mphasis investors a world of good
- Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yet
- 10 things the IMF numbers tell us about the Indian economy
- Why business expectations are so tepid despite recovery in Indian economy