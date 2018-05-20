Private equity fundraising slowed down globally in Q1 2018: report

Venture capital fundraising in Q1 2018 accounted for 14% of aggregate private equity capital raised. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Private equity fundraising worldwide slowed down in the first quarter of 2018 with 180 funds reaching a final close, collectively securing $80 billion in capital commitments.

“Fundraising has slowed in comparison to the previous quarter, when 252 funds raised $102 billion. In fact, Q1 2018 saw the smallest amount of capital raised in the first quarter of any year since 2015, when $74 billion in aggregate capital was secured by 279 vehicles,” a report by industry tracker Preqin said.

Capital remains concentrated among the top managers, with over half (59%) of capital raised in the first quarter secured by the 10 largest funds.

“At the start of Q2 2018, there are a record 2,575 funds in market collectively targeting $844 billion in capital commitments. Despite the variety of investment opportunities, fund manager and fund selection remains critical, and from a GP (general partner) perspective, competition for investor capital remains fierce,” the report said.

According to Preqin, both buyout and venture capital fundraising have experienced similar declines when looking at Q1 fundraising over the past six years. A total of 39 buyout funds reached a final close in Q1 2018, representing a five-year low, the report said.

“Yet, the $52 billion in buyout capital is on par with both Q1 2017 and Q1 2016 levels and well above the $39 billion five-year historical average (2013-2017),” it added.

Venture capital fundraising in Q1 2018 accounted for 14% of aggregate private equity capital raised, although this marked a significant decline in the amount of capital raised and number of funds closed compared to prior years.

“Similar Q1 totals to the $11 billion raised across 92 venture capital vehicles in Q1 2018 have not been seen since Q1 2013, when $7 billion was raised across 83 venture capital funds,” the report said.

Growth funds and funds of funds also saw a drop in fundraising activity in the first quarter.

“There was a six-percentage-point decline in the proportion of aggregate capital secured by growth funds in Q1 2017 (14%) to Q1 2018 (8%). Funds of funds experienced an even greater slowdown compared to Q1 2017: aggregate capital raised dropped 66% from $13 billion in Q1 2017 to $4.6 billion in Q1 2018,” Preqin said.