 Tata Motors Q4 profit halves to Rs2,125 crore - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Tata Motors Q4 profit halves to Rs2,125 crore

Tata Motors’s revenue rose 18% to Rs91,279.09 crore in Q4 FY18 from Rs78,746.61 crore in the same quarter last year
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 05 01 PM IST
Livemint
Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March. Photo: Mint
Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, compared to a profit of Rs4,295.85 a year ago.

The Tata Group flagship was expected to report a net profit of Rs3,748 crore on net sales of Rs88,196 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts.

Total revenue rose 18% to Rs91,279.09 crore in the March 2018 quarter from Rs78,746.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors shares closed at Rs309.25 per share on BSE, up 0.49%.

First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 45 PM IST
Topics: Tata Motors Tata Motors Q4 profit Tata Motors results JLR sales

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »