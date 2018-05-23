Tata Motors Q4 profit halves to Rs2,125 crore

Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, compared to a profit of Rs4,295.85 a year ago.

The Tata Group flagship was expected to report a net profit of Rs3,748 crore on net sales of Rs88,196 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts.

Total revenue rose 18% to Rs91,279.09 crore in the March 2018 quarter from Rs78,746.61 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Wednesday, Tata Motors shares closed at Rs309.25 per share on BSE, up 0.49%.