Tata Motors Q4 profit halves to Rs2,125 crore
Tata Motors’s revenue rose 18% to Rs91,279.09 crore in Q4 FY18 from Rs78,746.61 crore in the same quarter last year
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 05 01 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Motors Ltd said that its net profit attributed to shareholders fell 50.5% to Rs2,125.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended 31 March, compared to a profit of Rs4,295.85 a year ago.
The Tata Group flagship was expected to report a net profit of Rs3,748 crore on net sales of Rs88,196 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of 16 analysts.
Total revenue rose 18% to Rs91,279.09 crore in the March 2018 quarter from Rs78,746.61 crore in the same quarter last year.
On Wednesday, Tata Motors shares closed at Rs309.25 per share on BSE, up 0.49%.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 04 45 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Tesla Model X now 6% cheaper at $121,000 in China after duty cut
- TCS expands operations in Florida as part of Transamerica deal
- Niti Aayog, ABB join hands to benefit India from AI, robotics
- Thyssenkrupp’s CEO under fire as activist Elliott buys stake
- Disappointed in UTI MF shareholders for not cutting down stakes: T Rowe Price
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Same-store sales growth trips at Future Retail
Cipla Q4 FY18 results no reason to reverse stock underperformance
Dr Reddy’s Q4: It’s a wait and watch, share price spike notwithstanding
What SBI Q4 results say about the Indian economy and the bank
Patanjali’s slowing growth does not mean that Colgate’s is accelerating