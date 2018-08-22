P&G June-quarter net profit drops 43% on higher promotional expenses

Advertising and sales promotion expenses surged 102.8% to Rs 67.73 crore while other expenses increased 25.5% to Rs 162.63 crore. Photo: Bloomberg News

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported a 43% decline in its June-quarter net profit due to higher advertising and sales promotion expenses. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 44.55 crore, compared to Rs 78.04 crore a year ago. Net sales fell marginally by 1% to Rs 524.65 crore against Rs 529.94 crore last year same quarter.

Advertising and sales promotion expenses surged 102.8% to Rs 67.73 crore while other expenses increased 25.5% to Rs 162.63 crore.

Its rival, Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 12% sales volume growth for June quarter, while EBITDA margins expanded to 23.7%. Net profit was up 19% and revenues grew 11% for the quarter.

On Tuesday, shares of Procter & Gamble ended at Rs 10,707.20 on BSE, up 1.4% from its previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.02% to 38285.75 points.