Radisson Hotel eyes religious, leisure destinations for growth

Radisson Hotel Group plans to open as many as 8-9 hotels in the next five years in places like Madurai, Tirupati and other cities in south India. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Radisson Hotel Group, formerly known as Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, plans to ramp up its presence in religious and leisure destinations even as it focusses on strengthening its presence in tier-II cities for future growth, said a top company executive.

Post rebranding itself as Radisson Hotel Group earlier this year, the US-based company is pursuing an aggressive plan to double its hotel rooms to around 22,000 in Asia Pacific region by 2022. In India, it plans to add over 100 hotels in the next five years, from the existing 90 in the country.

“One of the core strategies is to open in religious destinations. When times are good, people go there to thank , when times are bad people go there for blessings. We are finding that religious destinations are a stable for us,” Raj Rana, chief executive, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said on the sidelines of the Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) 2018.

The company currently has around three hotels, each in Varanasi, Haridwar and Katra (in J&K). It plans to open as many as 8-9 hotels in the next five years in places like Madurai, Tirupati and other cities in south India.

Rana said leisure destinations and other secondary or tertiary cities with good connectivity either by road or airways are some of the areas that Radisson has identified to open in the next few years.

“As the highways improved due to a big push from the government, opening hotels along these destinations (cities with good connectivity by road) forms a key part of Radisson group’s strategy,” he said.

Katerina Giannouka, president, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said India has been one of the key markets for the company. “We look forward to working with hotel investors, owners, developers and other stakeholders across the country as we accelerate the expansion of our portfolio and introduce brand concepts such as Radisson Collection to India,” she said.

Giannouka also pointed that the company is exploring to introduce its new economy hotel Prizeotel in India though it is currently present only in a few destinations in northern India.

“At the entry level, we would probably try to bring Prizeotel which is an economy product with very strong design . We are trying to see how it goes in northern Europe,” she said.