Lupin Q2 net profit falls, misses estimates
Lupin’s net profit was Rs 266 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 03 10 PM IST
Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, posted a 41.5 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit was Rs 266 crore ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 273 crore, according to Refintiv data.
Income from operations rose marginally to Rs 3,891 crore.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 03 03 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale begins from tomorrow. Best offers on smartphones, other categories
- WhatsApp, Invest India team up to empower start-ups
- Dabur India Q2 net profit rises 4% to Rs 377.55 crore
- Tata Steel to continue talks with EU for Thyssenkrupp JV
- Tata Motors Q2 results today: Key things to watch out for
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Delhi air quality improves, likely to worsen over next few days
- Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale begins from tomorrow. Best offers on smartphones, other categories
- Lupin Q2 net profit falls, misses estimates
- WhatsApp, Invest India team up to empower start-ups
- Dabur India Q2 net profit rises 4% to Rs 377.55 crore