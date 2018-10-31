Lupin Q2 net profit falls, misses estimates

Lupin’s income from operations rose marginally to Rs 3,891 crore.

Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, posted a 41.5 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit was Rs 266 crore ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 273 crore, according to Refintiv data.



