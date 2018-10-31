 Lupin Q2 net profit falls, misses estimates - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

Lupin Q2 net profit falls, misses estimates

Lupin’s net profit was Rs 266 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 03 10 PM IST
Reuters
Lupin’s income from operations rose marginally to Rs 3,891 crore.
Lupin’s income from operations rose marginally to Rs 3,891 crore.

Lupin Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, posted a 41.5 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit was Rs 266 crore ($36.00 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of Rs 455 crore a year earlier, Lupin said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 273 crore, according to Refintiv data.

Income from operations rose marginally to Rs 3,891 crore.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 03 03 PM IST
Topics: Lupin Q2 earnings Net profit Lupin shares September quarter

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »