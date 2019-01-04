IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 1,799 on new route

IndiGo, which now has 204 planes in its fleet, has become the first domestic airline to have longer range Airbus A321neo plane in its fleet. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi:IndiGo is introducing new daily, non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal from 5 January. Also, on the same date, IndiGo will start daily, non-stop flights between Hyderabad and Jabalpur. IndiGo will start daily non-stop return flights from Kannur to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hubli with fares at a starting an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799. These non-stop flights to Kannur will start from 25 January 2019. IndiGo at present operates over 1,300 daily flights to 52 domestic and 15 international destinations.

IndiGo has become the first domestic airline to have longer range Airbus A321neo plane in its fleet The induction of the first A321neo, of the 150 on order, will help IndiGo spread its wings to medium-haul international destinations. IndiGo now has 204 planes in its fleet, including one A321neo, 65 A320neos, 126 A320ceos (current engine option), and 12 ATRs.

Another airline SpiceJet is introducing direct flights from Shirdi to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Bhopal from 6 January 2019, and to Chennai starting 10 January 2019, SpiceJet mentioned in a tweet.

India is now closer to spirituality. SpiceJet is introducing direct flights from Shirdi to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Bhopal starting January 6th, & to Chennai starting 10th January, 2019.Visit https://t.co/PykmFjGBqZ or get the SpiceJet app today. pic.twitter.com/7yzn737ees — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 31, 2018

Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting from Rs 1,599 for its new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru. AirAsia’s flights on Mumbai-Bengaluru route will commence from 15 January 2019.

In another promotional offer, GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,199 under its ‘Fly Smart, Save Big’ offer.