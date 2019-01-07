Petrol, diesel price rise once again after 20 days. Check today’s rates

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 68.50 today, while diesel comes for Rs 62.24. In Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 70.74 per litre and diesel Rs 64.28 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 74.16 per litre while diesel comes at a cost of Rs 65.12 a litre. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: For the first time in the last 20 days, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 21 paise and 8 paise, respectively, today in New Delhi. The price hike comes on the back of an increase of over 8% in Brent crude oil rates in the last seven days. It was on December 17 that fuel prices were last increased in India. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have either remained the same or slumped.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 71.07 and Rs 65.70, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol comes at a cost of Rs 70.64 a litre and diesel Rs 64.01 a litre.

Yesterday, the price of petrol was left untouched but the price of diesel had dropped by 10-11 paise. The price of the two fuels has not been moving in the same proportion in the last few months.

If the last 30 days are taken into account, the petrol price has fallen by just Rs 2.5 but in the last 3 months, the rate is down by more than Rs 13. During the last 3 months, diesel is down by more than Rs 11.

In the international oil market, benchmark Brent crude oil, which was close to $50 a barrel last month, has now crossed the $57 mark. The turnaround is riding on the hopes of a resolution to the trade war between US and China.

Despite the likelihood of a slowdown, crude future prices were being supported by supply cuts started late last year by a group of producers around the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as non-OPEC Russia.

However, if market forecasts are to be believed, oil will struggle to come out of a bearish market in 2019. Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday it had downgraded its average Brent crude oil forecast for 2019 from $70 per barrel to $62.50 a barrel because of “the strongest macro headwinds since 2015.”

J.P. Morgan had said last week that “the 3 percent global growth pace we have been anticipating for the next two quarters looks increasingly challenging”.