Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma seeks to cut term to end-December 2018

Last Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 07 45 PM IST
Reuters
Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma has asked the bank’s board to reconsider period of her re-appointment as chief, said the stock exchanges said on Monday.

Shikha Sharma has sought her reappointment as Axis Bank CEO from 1 June 2018 to 31 December, 2018, said the stock exchanges. Axis Bank said the bank’s board has accepted Sharma’s request, pending approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On 27 July 2018, the Axis Bank board gave her an extension as CEO for another three years starting June 2018, putting at rest speculation that she was leaving the bank. The reappointment now seems to have drawn RBI’s attention.

Sharma has had the helm of Axis Bank for eight years and 10 months during which she managed to change the private sector bank’s image as a corporate lender by expanding its retail base, besides making key acquisitions.

On Monday, shares of Axis Bank Ltd rose 3.44%, or Rs17.20, to Rs517.90 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.48%, or 161.57 points, to end the day at 33,788.54.

First Published: Mon, Apr 09 2018. 07 44 PM IST
