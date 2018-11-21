Applying for new PAN card? Father’s name not mandatory

The new PAN card application forms will be made available from December 5. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has changed rules for those applying for a new PAN card allowing individual tax payers the flexibility to give mother’s name instead of father’s. So far, it was mandatory to mention father’s name in Permanent Account Number application but now the exception has been made for those with single parents.

The new PAN card application form, which will be made available from December 5, asks the applicant whether your mother is a single parent and you wish to apply for PAN by furnishing the name of your mother only.

According to a new notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes, father’s name is mandatory except where mother is a single parent and PAN is applied by furnishing the name of mother only. The amendment to Income Tax Rules, 1962, will come into effect from December 5.

The new PAN card application form will make it optional to give father’s name.

If you want, you can also get your mother’s name printed on the PAN card instead of father’s. The new PAN application form will seek your mother’s name too. You will also be given the choice of whose name you want on the card — father or mother.

If the mother is a single parent then PAN card will carry the mother’s name only as father’s name will not be sought in such cases by the I-T department. PAN applicants having both parents will have a choice as to whose name they want on the printed card. In case no option is provided then only father’s name will be used.

The income tax department has changed the rules for PAN card application to address concerns of those whose father are no more with them.

Nangia Advisors LLP Partner Suraj Nangia said the Income Tax department has now addressed the concerns of those whose mother is a single parent and, hence, would want to get their mother’s name printed on PAN cards instead of the estranged/deceased father.