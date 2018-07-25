Dhadak’s box office collection touches Rs 44 crore, declared hit

A bulk of Dhadak’s business came from Mumbai—Rs 10 crore—followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh territory (Rs 7 crore). Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Dhadak, the debut film of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, is now a box office hit as the Bollywood romantic drama has grossed about Rs 44 crore within just five days of its release. Strong word-of-mouth continues to work for the film and those who went to see “Sridevi ki beti” on the big screen in a romantic musical were not left disappointed.

Dhadak had crossed Rs 20 crore mark in the opening weekend and continues to attract audiences to theatres on weekdays. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Dhadak has emerged as a hit.

#Dhadak is trending very well on weekdays... Biz on Mon and Tue indicates it has sustained beyond its opening weekend... Emerges a HIT... Fri 8.71 cr, Sat 11.04 cr, Sun 13.92 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 4.76 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

Dhadak’s overseas box office collection has been impressive too for a film starring two newcomers. Till Tuesday, it had made an additional Rs 11.5 crore. On its opening day at the box office, Dhadak made Rs 8.71 crore in box office collections.

Zee Studios’ CEO Shariq Patel said Dhadak has done exceptionally well in all key metros and north markets as a positive word of mouth is working for the film.

“Success of Dhadak has proven it to be a game-changer in terms of how films launch and present newcomers in Bollywood. On the first day itself, this film has ranked amongst the top 10 in the Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and UK in overall box office,” said Vibha Chopra, Head-Distribution, Marketing & Acquisitions, Zee Studios International.

Trade analysts say a bulk of Dhadak’s business came from Mumbai—Rs 10 crore—followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh territory (Rs 7 crore).

A section of Bollywood watchers are also describing Dhadak as the launchpad of two new future superstars.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.