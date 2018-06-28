 Jet Airways says new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to reduce costs - Livemint
Jet Airways says new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to reduce costs

Jet Airways will induct a total of 225 MAX aircraft over the next decade, the company said in a statement

Abhirup Roy, Reuters
Jet Airways will induct a total of 225 MAX aircraft over the next decade. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: Jet Airways India Ltd, the country’s leading full service carrier, said its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft will help the airline enhance operational reliability and reduce costs.

Jet Airways will induct a total of 225 MAX aircraft over the next decade, the company said in a statement on Thursday while unveiling the first aircraft from the fleet.

First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 03 41 PM IST
