RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani unveils JioGigaFiber, Jio Phone 2
Live updates and developments from Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) annual general meeting for the financial year 2017-18
Highlights
- 11.47 am IST‘Reliance Jio has reinvented RIL’
- 11.45 am ISTReliance Jio Phone platform targeting 100 million users
- 11.42 am ISTReliance Jio Phone 2 announced at RIL AGM
- 11.37 am ISTRIL AGM: Reliance Jio Phone’s Monsoon Hungama announced
- 11.35 am ISTYouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp coming to Reliance Jio Phone on 15 August
- 11.34 am ISTAkash Ambani on Reliance JioGigaFiber
- 11.33 am ISTIsha Ambani speaking at RIL AGM
- 11.29 am ISTWhat Reliance JioGigaFiber means for large firms
- 11.28 am ISTWhat Reliance JioGigoFiber means for SMEs
- 11.25 pm ISTWhat Reliance JioGigaFiber means
- 11.21 am ISTRIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance Jio’s JioGigaFiber
- The 41st annual general meeting of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is being held today, where the chairman is likely to spell out the direction the energy-to-telecom conglomerate will take in 2018-19. Ambani is expected to announce rollout of JioFiber, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s fiber-to-the-home, or wired broadband, service. The mainstay energy business and the consumer business, led by Reliance Retail, is also expected to be in focus.
- 11.45 am IST Reliance Jio Phone platform targeting 100 million users“With the added functionalities and strong retail presence across India, the goal that I have now set for our Reliance Jio team is to enable 100 million users on Reliance Jio Phone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record,” says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
- 11.37 am IST RIL AGM: Reliance Jio Phone’s Monsoon Hungama announcedUnder the Reliance Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer, you will be able to exchange your old phone for a Reliance Jio Phone. Under this offer, by exchanging your old feature phone, you can get a brand new Jio Phone for an effective entry price of just Rs 501, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
- 11.34 am IST Akash Ambani on Reliance JioGigaFiber“Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, every appliance, plug point, switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24x7 security monitoring, alerts,” says Reliance Jio director Akash Ambani at the RIL AGM introducing JioGigaFiber.
- 11.28 am IST What Reliance JioGigoFiber means for SMEsMukesh Ambani says Reliance JioGigaFiber will empower the small merchant. “When you combine fixed-line connectivity with the agility and customer obsession of a small owner-driven business you empower them to compete on level terms with larger businesses,” says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
- 11.25 pm IST What Reliance JioGigaFiber meansThe Reliance JioGigaFiber will bring to home ultra HD entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping and immersive experiences, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
- 11.21 am IST RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance Jio’s JioGigaFiberSpeaking at the 41st RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani unveils Reliance Jio’s JioGigaFiber, the fiber-to-the-home wired broadband service.We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM.
First Published: Thu, Jul 05 2018. 11 22 AM IST
