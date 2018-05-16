CBI files chargesheet against Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali group in PNB scam

CBI filed its supplementary chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies under Gitanjali Group in connection with over $2 billion PNB scam. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday filed its supplementary chargesheet against billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, his companies under Gitanjali Group in connection with over $2 billion scam in the Punjab National Bank.

In its chargesheet filed in the CBI special court, Mumbai, the agency has also charged 16 other entities, besides Choksi and his companies, on the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The government on Monday initiated the process of removing top bankers, including Allahabad Bank managing director Usha Ananthasubramanian and two executive directors of Punjab National Bank (PNB), charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Rs12,636-crore fraud involving jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.



Along with Anathasubramanian, who was managing director and CEO of PNB from August 2015 to May 2017, two serving executive directors of PNB—Sanjiv Sharan and K.V. Brahmaji Rao—were also named in the chargesheet filed by CBI on Monday.

They were charged under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust and section 420 of IPC for cheating and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing wrongful losses to the bank and criminal breach of trust to the public.