Hyatt brings Hyatt Centric brand to India

New Delhi:Hyatt Hotels Corp. Wednesday introduced its seventh brand Hyatt Centric in India. The hospitality firm said that it has rebranded its Bengaluru MG Road property to Hyatt Centric, marking it the brand’s first hotel in India and twenty-third worldwide.

Located in prime destinations across cities like New York, Miami and Tokyo, the Hyatt Centric brand of hotels target millennial travellers who are constantly looking for new experiences.

“We are delighted to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand to our savvy guests in India with the opening of Hyatt Centric MG Road Bengaluru,” Sunjae Sharma, vice president, operations, Hyatt India, said in a statement. “Based in the hustle and bustle of Bangalore’s city center, we are confident that Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore will serve as a platform for guests to easily explore and share all that is vibrant, and exciting, about the garden city.”

Designed by consultancy firm Studio HBA, the hotel has 143 contemporary guest rooms, including four suites with terrace gardens overlooking the pool which have been redecorated and infused with local flair.

The property has two restaurants including The Corner serving coffee and light fare while The Bengaluru Brasserie delivers global cuisine with a focus on health and well-being.

Apart from offering event space, the hotel also provides 24-hour fitness center, a business center, spa and multilingual staff.

In India, Hyatt currently operates over 7,000 rooms, across 29 hotels in 18 destinations. It is present across key metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai as well as cities like Pune, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Raipur.

Headquartered in Chicago, Hyatt Hotels Corp. has over 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents as of March 2018. Its brands include Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club.