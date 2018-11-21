Yes Bank board meeting advanced amid crisis

The Yes Bank board meeting will now meet on 13 December from the earlier 16 January 2019. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Yes Bank Ltd’s board has advanced its next meeting by a month to consider the appointment of a new chairman, a new chief executive and a new independent director to replace R. Chandrashekhar who resigned on Monday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the bank’s plans. The private lender’s board, which was originally scheduled to meet on 16 January 2019 to consider its financial results and make the board-level changes cited before, will now meet on 13 December.

The bank’s board will also seek the appointments of senior group presidents Rajat Monga and Ashish Agarwal as executive directors, one of the two people said.

Yes Bank’s board has witnessed a series of resignations in the past few days following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) direction on 17 September to restrict the term of managing director Rana Kapoor to 31 January.

Despite the bank’s two promoters Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur initiating talks to settle their decade-old family feud, the bank’s shares have declined on BSE. Yes Bank lost 6.1% to close at ₹192.55 on Tuesday. From its closing high of ₹393.85 a share recorded on 20 August, it has fallen 51.11% to ₹192.55 a share.

In a bid to restore investor confidence, Kapoor is likely to soon inform the bank’s shareholders about the recently initiated truce process between the two estranged promoter families, said the first person cited before.

A formal announcement, in the form of a board note, about the December board meeting, a meeting of the bank’s nomination and remuneration committee and Kapoor’s update on potential settlement terms with Kapur is expected on Tuesday night or Wednesday.

At the board meeting, the bank will approve the CEO search panel’s recommendation, shortlisting the names of the three potential candidates to succeed Kapoor. The list will subsequently be sent to RBI for approval.