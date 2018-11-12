Q2 results: Aurobindo Pharma profit falls nearly 22% to Rs611 crore

Total expenses rose 14.3% to Rs3,964 crore, while income from operations climbed 7.19% to Rs4,667 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 21.7% fall in its second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts’ estimates.

Net profit was Rs611 crore ($83.81 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs781 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs606 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total expenses rose 14.3% to Rs3,964 crore, while income from operations climbed 7.19% to Rs4,667 crore.

