Q2 results: Aurobindo Pharma profit falls nearly 22% to Rs611 crore
Aurobindo Pharma’s net profit was Rs611 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs781 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 07 49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, India’s second-largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 21.7% fall in its second-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher expenses, but beat analysts’ estimates.
Net profit was Rs611 crore ($83.81 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs781 crore a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs606 crore, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Total expenses rose 14.3% to Rs3,964 crore, while income from operations climbed 7.19% to Rs4,667 crore.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 07 26 PM IST
