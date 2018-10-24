Temasek, Softbank, Warburg among investors to pump $1.25 billion into Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a UK subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Six global investors comprising Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others will invest $1.25 billion in Airtel Africa, a UK subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd.

The investment would help Airtel Africa pare its debt of approximately $5 billion and help it grow its African operations, the company said in a statement.

“Airtel Africa has seen a turnaround of its business in recent years. The investment reinforces the increased growth potential of the Africa telecommunications sector,” Airtel said in a press statement.

Airtel Africa subsequently intended an initial public offering and to use the proceeds for further reduction of debt, the company added.

Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, Bharti Airtel, said, “This primary equity issuance clearly underlines the confidence of leading global investors in Airtel Africa’s successful business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability. The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations.”

The company added that the investment would be through a primary equity issuance in the company at a post money equity value of $4.4 billion.

The transaction would not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders, Airtel’s statement added.