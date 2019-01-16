US retailer Sears saved from the brink for time being: reports
Edward Lampert, who steered the company into bankruptcy last year in order to restructure it, won the bid to buy the remaining assets, beating out others who would have killed off the brand, according to news reports
Washington: Historic but failing US retail chain Sears got a reprieve on Wednesday after a billionaire hedge fund manager won an auction to keep the remaining stores alive -- for now, according to reports.
Edward Lampert, who steered the company into bankruptcy last year in order to restructure it, won the bid to buy the remaining assets, beating out others who would have killed off the brand, according to news reports.
The deal with Lampert’s ESL hedge fund could keep up to 50,000 people in work and 425 stores open, but requires approval from a bankruptcy court.
Lampert, who stepped down as CEO but remains Sears’ chairman, reportedly won out after he boosted his bid to $5.3 billion from $4.4 billion following several weeks of negotiations.
Lampert had taken the company into bankruptcy in October, saying that would give the company the “flexibility to strengthen its balance sheet” and enable it to accelerate a strategic transformation.
Sears said it intended to reorganize around a smaller store platform, a strategy it said would help save tens of thousands of jobs.
But industry analyst Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail was skeptical about the plan given the challenges in the retail market.
“While there is no doubt that a shrunken Sears will be more viable than the larger entity which struggled to turn a profit, we remain extremely pessimistic about the chain’s future,” he said in a commentary.
“In our view, Sears exits this process with almost as many problems as it had when it entered bankruptcy protection. In essence, its hand has not changed and the cards it holds are not winning ones.”
Founded in 1886 as a mail order catalog company, it went on to pioneer the department store industry, selling all things to all people, and by the mid-20th century had built a vast empire that stretched across North America.
But in recent decades the company struggled in a quickly shifting retail environment, battered by competition from big-box stores and then by the meteoric rise of Amazon and other e-commerce players.
The company been drowning in debt exceeding $5 billion and closed 190 stores last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Delhi airport operator DIAL to levy X-ray baggage charges from Feb 1
- Byju’s acquires US-based Osmo for $120 million
- Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor to retire by year-end
- NCLT reserves order over allowing former IL&FS directors access bank accounts
- India’s e-commerce curbs could hit online sales by $46 billion by 2022: Study
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Theresa May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat
- US retailer Sears saved from the brink for time being: reports
- Sabarimala row: After the Left’s lakhs-strong ‘Women’s Wall’, the Right’s to rally lakhs of pro-ban supporters in Kerala
- MoS Railways Manoj Sinha demands more power for RPF
- Opinion | Striking a balance for education in Karnataka’s language battle
Mark to Market »
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Outlook on global profit growth worst since 2008 financial crisis
- Q3 results: ICICI Securities loses its retail broking crown
- High drug approvals to keep up pricing pressure for pharma firms
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers