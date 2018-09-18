IRCTC Vikalp scheme for waiting-list passengers: Key things to know

Once a Vikalp opted passenger has been allotted an alternate seat, journey modification will not be permitted. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a Vikalp scheme for waitlisted passengers. This scheme will now provide confirmed berths to waitlisted passengers in an alternate train. Under the Vikalp scheme, the boarding and the termination stations might change to nearby stations. Passengers, however, should note that opting for a scheme doesn’t mean that berths in the alternate trains are reserved for them. The confirmation depends on availability of seats.

Key things to know about IRCTC’s Vikalp scheme

1. IRCTC’s Vikalp scheme is implemented for passengers of all train types and classes.The scheme is applicable to all waiting-list passengers. irrespective of booking quota and concession.

2. Opting for Vikalp does not mean that confirmed berths will be provided to passengers in other trains. It is subject to train and berth availability.

3. Under this scheme, passengers can opt for a maximum 7 trains for the Vikalp scheme.

4. In the Vikalp scheme, your boarding and terminating station might change to nearby cluster stations.

5. No extra charges shall be taken from passengers or any refund shall be provided for the difference in fare.

6. When Vikalp passenger opts to cancel, after he has been given an alternate seat, he will be treated as a confirmed passenger and cancellation rules will apply accordingly.

7. Once a Vikalp opted passenger has been allotted an alternate seat, journey modification will not be permitted. If required, the passenger will have to cancel the ticket and book a fresh ticket for the modified journey.

8. Wait-listed passengers who opt for Vikalp should check PNR status after charting.

9. The train list once selected under Vikalp scheme can be updated only once.

10. Vikalp-opted passengers who remain fully waitlisted after charting will only be considered for allotment in alternate trains.

