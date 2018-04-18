Taipei opens WTC in Delhi to boost ties with India

Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan has increased to $6.3 billion in December 2017. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: With an aim to strengthen trade ties with India, Taipei World Trade Centre (TWTC) launched its office in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of Taiwan’s first ever expo that will showcase cutting-edge technology and smart city solutions in Delhi on 17 May.

James C.F Huang, chairman, TWTC said their presence in Delhi will further help strengthen business ties with India.

“PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, smart cities project are the ones in which Taiwan can be a good partner. We have not paid much attention to India in past but things have changed in last two years. We are where to strengthen our ties, I know we are late but it’s never too late,” he said.

Over the last couple of years, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has been focusing on strengthening trade ties with India. TAITRA is the official body of the Taiwan government for trade promotion.

Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan has increased to $6.3 billion in December 2017. “We are on the right track in establishing ties,” he added. Currently, smart solutions in terms of developing cities, street lighting, hardware, software, and IT and electric vehicles are some of the key offerings driving bilateral trade and investment.

Huang highlighted that Taiwan’s electric vehicle industry can help India in its initiative to switch to electric vehicles.

“Our major responsibility is to work closely with trade promoters and business community in India. With the opening of new office we are going to focus on areas like promoting electric vehicles. Our priority is to work closely with private organisations in India to introduce more Taiwanese investments and we should serve Indian business community to promote their products in Taiwan,” he said.

However, Huang said petrochemicals solar energy, food processing are areas that can enhance cross-border business. During their expo, Taiwan is expected to showcase its latest technologies in the field of electric vehicles, smart solutions for smart cities.