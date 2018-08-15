Jio Phone 2 flash sale tomorrow. A look at Jio tariff plans

Starting 15th August, JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps.

With a bigger screen display, Reliance Jio is coming out with a new upgraded version of Jio Phone. Jio Phone 2, a smart feature phone which is much more than any ordinary feature phone and less than a regular smartphone, will be sold on Jio.com in a flash sale from tomorrow 12 pm.

Reliance Jio is offering special tariff plans for Reliance Jio Phone 2 users. These plans work only if the SIM card is in a Jio Phone.

Jio Phone 2 tariff plans:

Rs 49 plan: 1GB data, 50 sms

Rs 99 plan: 14GB data, 300 sms

Rs 153 plan: 42GB data, unlimited sms

After expiry of the above data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. All the above plans come with 28 days validity, free voice calls and subscription to Jio Apps.

Features of JioPhone2:

1. JioPhone 2 is powered with a 2.4 inch horizontal screen display, a full QWERTY keyboard and a four-way navigation pad.

2. Starting 15th August, JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps.

3. WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon.

4. JioPhone users are already enjoying free voice calls and a host of applications with premium content on the go such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

5. JioPhone2 has voice command features to make calls, send messages, search the internet, play music, watch videos and operate the entire suite of applications available on the JioPhone.

6. The latest model of JioPhone has 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage which is expandable upto 128GB using an external MicroSD card.

7. JioPhone2 features a 2MP rear camera and a VGA selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.