Teva to hold Indivior generic drug launch

Mumbai: Teva Pharmaceuticals has agreed to hold off launching its knock-off version of Indivior Plc’s blockbuster opioid addiction drug until the resolution of a US court case on another generic rival, Indivior said on Wednesday.

The pair’s Indian rival Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is currently locked in a legal battle in the US to re-launch a cheaper version of the UK drugmaker’s Suboxone Film.

Indivior Plc‘s US subsidiary Indivior Inc recently filed patent lawsuits against Dr Reddy’s, Actavis, Par, Alvogen and Teva for infringement of the US patent related to proposed generic versions of Suboxone Film. Suboxone Film is used for treating opioid addiction and has a brand size of around $1.7 billion in the US, according to estimates.

Indivior also reiterated its full-year net revenues guidance of $25 million to $50 million from its new opioid addiction drug Sublocade, on which the company has pinned its hopes after the legal battles.

Sublocade injections are delivered direct to doctors for administration, rather than distributed through pharmacies to be sold based on prescription.

“Experience and satisfaction with Sublocade continues to be positive based on anecdotal reports from both patients and physicians,” CEO Shaun Thaxter said on Wednesday.

Indivior said Sublocade sales would be heavily weighted to the fourth quarter, and that it was confident in achieving its annual peak net revenue goal $1 billion or above.