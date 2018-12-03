Hindustan Unilever to merge with GSK Consumer Healthcare
Hindustan Unilever will merge with GSK Consumer Healthcare in a transaction that values the total business at ₹31,700 crore
Mumbai: In its biggest step in the deals space yet, Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Monday said that it will merge with GSK’s healthcare business in India. The transaction values the total business at ₹31,700 crore. The merger includes the totality of operations within GSK Consumer Healthcare India Ltd, including a consignment selling contract to distribute GSK Consumer’s over-the-counter and oral health products in India, the company said in a statement.
GSK Consumer Healthcare India is the market leader in the health food category, with iconic brands such as Horlicks and Boost, and a product portfolio supported by strong nutritional claims. This portfolio has a long history in India with Horlicks having originally been introduced in the 1930s.
The merger of GSK Consumer with HUL will be on a basis of a share swap ratio of 4.39 HUL shares for each GSK Consumer share, implying a total equity value of ₹31,700 crore for 100% of the latter. Following the issue of new HUL shares, Unilever‘s holding in HUL will be diluted from 67.2% to 61.9%, the company said.
“With this proposed strategic merger with GSK Consumer Healthcare India, we will be expanding our portfolio with great brands into a new category catering to the nutritional needs of our consumers. I’m confident that this merger will create significant shareholder value through both revenue growth and cost synergies,” HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement.
“The turnover of our F&R (food and refreshment) business will exceed ₹10,000 crore and we will become one of the largest F&R businesses in the country. We look forward to welcoming new brands and great talent into the Unilever and HUL family, once the transaction is complete,” Mehta added.
At 2.57pm on Monday, HUL shares were up 4.35% to ₹1829.85 apiece. GSK Consumer Healthcare shares was also trading 2.27% higher at ₹7,480 apiece.
More From Companies »
- Gujarat allows power tariff hikes, in relief to Tata, Adani, Essar
- RCom arm furnishes Rs 1,400 crore guarantee to DoT
- 2.0 shines with Rs 200 crore at box office as Thugs of Hindostan crashes
- PAN card rules to change from this Wednesday. List of new amendments in Income Tax Rules, 1962
- Financial turbulence: Jet Airways to opt out of seven Gulf routes
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Chinese firms worry the US trade war thaw could be shortlived
- Yes Bank appoints ex-IRDAI chief T.S. Vijayan as independent director
- JLR launches special edition XJ50 priced at ₹1.11 crore
- India’s factory activity in November expands at fastest pace in 2018
- Gujarat allows power tariff hikes, in relief to Tata, Adani, Essar
Mark to Market »
- Cement firms in South India to feel the chill from price slump in Nov
- No hike in Uttar Pradesh sugar cane price a blessing
- Tyre firms to gain when replacement demand, lower input costs kick in
- Agrarian crisis clear & present danger for Indian economy
- Amazon’s Future Retail deal goes beyond tackling Flipkart