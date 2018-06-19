Indian Railways will become net zero carbon emitter by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Railway minister Piyush Goyal. File photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that Indian Railways is going to become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030 following its current action plans for 100% electrification coupled with renewable strategies. He added that the electrification in financial year 2017-18 has increased seven times.

The minister also disclosed the plans of the national carrier to procure around 100,000 additional wagons in next five years, hinting that half of the wagon requirement is by Coal India Limited.

Quoting Steve Jobs, Goyal said great things in business are never done by one person. Industry participation is as much important in their mission as to make Indian Railways the newest, finest and safest railways in the world. It is always a team which needs to work in partnership and a collective effort will help to achieve the common goal. The minister was speaking at Rail Contact 2018 organized by industry lobby group CII.

Sharing the scale of modernization and transformation the Indian Railways has been able to achieve, the minister said, “we have been able to ramp up track renewal to 476 km every month.” In the last 64 years, freight loading has increased by 1,344% in the Indian Railways. Passenger travel in terms of kilometers has increased 1642%. The total investments in 2013-14 in the capital infrastructure of Railways was slated for about Rs46,000 crore, which is now made Rs1,41,000 crore for this year, he added, citing the scale of growth happened in last 5 years.

He asked the industry to come forward for railway station redevelopment under public-private partnerships as the national carrier has been facing difficulties to find partners. He reiterated to address the issues with measures, including extending the lease period, also allowing multiple leases. He invited the industry to engage in these areas, also, to prioritize and focus on the actions to bring the desired transformation.