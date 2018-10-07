IndiGo systems down for over 1 hour across airports
Last Published: Sun, Oct 07 2018. 09 38 PM IST
New Delhi: The systems of IndiGo were down for one and a half hours across airports on Sunday.
IndiGo is the country’s largest airline by market share and operates an average of over 1,000 flights per day.
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes,” an airline spokesperson said.
Flights and check-in systems are operating normally now, the spokesperson added.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Sun, Oct 07 2018. 09 38 PM IST
