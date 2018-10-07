IndiGo systems down for over 1 hour across airports

IndiGo is the country’s largest airline by market share and operates an average of over 1,000 flights per day.

New Delhi: The systems of IndiGo were down for one and a half hours across airports on Sunday.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes,” an airline spokesperson said.

Flights and check-in systems are operating normally now, the spokesperson added.

