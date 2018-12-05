HDFC MF settles mutual fund violation case for Rs 3.78 crore

Earlier in July, market regulator had also directed HDFC AMC to cancel the shares allotted to distributors and advisers ahead of its initial public offering.

Mumbai: HDFC AMC and HDFC Trustee Company on Tuesday settled a case of alleged violation of mutual fund norms case with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 3.78 crore towards settlement fee. The so-called consent mechanism allows the entities to settle violations by paying a penalty without admission or denial of guilt.

The regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against HDFC Asset Management Company and HDFC Trustee Company in April for alleged violations of several provisions of mutual fund regulations. Both firms submitted separate applications with Sebi to settle the case on payment of settlement charges.

The alleged violations pertained to “maturity of a security purchased by a scheme of HDFC Mutual Fund exceeding the maturity of the scheme,” said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The other violations by the fund house included difference in Total Expense Ratio (TER) for direct and regular plans being lower than the commission paid to the distributors in certain schemes, excess charges being debited for certain years were credited after a period of more than one year, net asset value (NAV) of certain schemes not being published on HDFC Mutual Funds website for a certain period of time and error in valuation of unlisted equity shares of a company, said the same person he did not wish to be quoted.

Earlier in July, the regulator had also directed HDFC AMC, the country’s second largest mutual fund house, to cancel the shares allotted to distributors and advisers ahead of its initial public offering.

Sebi had also asked the fund house to return the money it had collected from distributors and independent financial advisers along with an interest rate of 12 per cent.

HDFC AMC had made a private placement of shares to the tune of Rs 150 crore to 140 distributors in April this year. The shares were offered at Rs 1,050 per unit.

“The move by HDFC AMC was seen as a “conflict of interest” by Sebi,” said a Sebi official.