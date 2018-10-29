UpGrad acquires job skilling start-up Acadview
UpGrad aims to extend its online learning platform to higher education at the undergraduate level through the acquisition
New Delhi: Online education start-up UpGrad has acquired job skilling platform Acadview Software Pvt Ltd. for an undisclosed sum, the company said in a statement on Monday.
UpGrad, promoted by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, aims to extend its online learning platform to higher education at the undergraduate level through the acquisition.
Founded in early 2015, Acadview seeks to upskill recent graduates with in-demand technologies through online live courses and industry projects, enabling better employment opportunities. It claims to have trained more than 3,000 students in 2017.
“Upgrad’s highly engaging online learning solution along with Acadview’s solid presence within the college space in India will allows us to deploy learning solutions for college students on a massive scale,” said Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, co-founders of UpGrad, in a joint statement.
Gurugram-headquartered Acadview had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from angel investors from India and Silicon Valley. It has also partnered with over 80 universities and colleges in north India.
“Equipping students with engaging content, personalized coaching, hands-on experience with real world projects and guidance from subject matter experts in the industry can bring about a change in the quality of workforce available to employers. We believe in UpGrad’s vision and feel that we have found a perfect cultural fit for our mission, ” said Himanshu Batra, founder and chief executive officer of Acadview.
This marks Upgrad’s second acquisition in two years. In 2016, the company bought Pyoopil Education Technologies Pvt Ltd., a mobile based SaaS product used by companies to deploy online training programmes for employees.
Founded by Screwvala, Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli and Ravijot Chugh, UpGrad offers online courses in entrepreneurship, digital marketing and data analytics among others for working professionals.
UpGrad competes with foreign online education start-ups, including Coursera and Udacity, and home-grown ventures such as EduReka and Simplilearn.
Mint reported in October last year that UpGrad was also planning to enter foreign markets such as West Asia and South East Asia and had committed ₹300 crore to fund the overseas expansion. The corpus is three times more the amount it has invested in the Indian market.
More From Companies »
- #MeToo: Tata ends ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations
- With OnePlus 6T, OnePlus makes entry into US
- ICICI Bank rolls out security features for credit card, debit card holders on app
- Supertech plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore by monetising retail space in Noida
- Bharti Airtel is said to delay IPO of $8 billion Africa business
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- BookMyShow posts 20% jump in revenues at ₹400.7 crore for FY18
- OnePlus 6T launch LIVE: Unlock the Speed event in New York begins at 8.30 pm IST
- UpGrad acquires job skilling start-up Acadview
- NSDL Payments Bank starts operations
- SC orders impounding of 10-year old diesel, 15- year old petrol vehicles in NCR to control pollution
Mark to Market »
- Latin America packs a punch for UPL in Q2, but there is no earnings upgrades yet
- Shoppers Stop Q2 results: Over to the festive quarter now
- Q2 results done, what ICICI Bank investors should focus on
- ITC Q2 results 2018-19: Smoke signals don’t bring good news
- BHEL’s dim Q2 results hint at economic headwinds in India