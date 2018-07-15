Bhushan Steel appoints Tata Steel’s T.V. Narendran as chairman

T.V. Narendran. A new management team has been put into place at Bhushan Steel after it was acquired by Tata Steel Ltd through India’s new insolvency and bankruptcy process.

New Delhi: Bhushan Steel Ltd, acquired by Tata Steel Ltd, on Sunday said that its board of directors has approved the appointment of T.V. Narendran as chairman and non-executive additional director of the company. Koushik Chatterjee too has appointed as non-executive additional director. Narendran is the chief executive and managing director of Tata Steel while Chatterjee is chief financial officer and executive director.

“The board of directors at their meeting held on 11th July 2018 approved appointment of T.V. Narendran as chairman and non-executive additional director and Koushik Chatterjee as Non-Executive-Additional Director with effect from 11 July,” Bhushan Steel said in a statement.

On 18 May, Tata Steel—which had won the bid for Bhushan Steel in an insolvency process—completed the acquisition of 72.65% stake in Bhushan Steel where the latter’s lenders received 7.25 crore equity shares worth ₹ 2 each, after conversion of ₹ 14.5 crore worth loans in the company.

With inputs from PTI