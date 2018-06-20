L’Oréal appoints Amit Jain as India managing director

At L’Oréal India, Amit Jain replaces Jean-Christophe Letellier.

New Delhi: Global cosmetic giant L’Oréal on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amit Jain as managing director for the India market effective 1 August, 2018.

He replaces Jean-Christophe Letellier who, after five years in the role, will take on a new position within the L’Oréal group.

Jain will also look after Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. He will report to Pierre-Yves Arzel, vice-president, South Asia Pacific Zone, and Jochen Zaumseil, vice-president, L’Oréal Asia Pacific (APAC).

“I’d like to thank Jean-Christophe Letellier who in the past five years has made a remarkable contribution to the success of L’Oréal India. Under his leadership, the country experienced significant sales growth, revolutionised digital and e-commerce platforms, and achieved ambitious targets in skill development and environmental sustainability,” said Arzel.

Jain’s rich global experience with a deep understanding of India, transformational leadership skills and inclusive personality will be an important asset in further developing L’Oréal’s business in India, he said.

Jain, who will be the company’s first Indian managing director, has more than 30 years of experience with companies such as Imperial Chemical Industries (later acquired by Dutch multinational form AkzoNobel), Coca-Cola and Viacom. In his last role, Jain held the position of managing director, North-West Europe for AkzoNobel, based in Amsterdam.

He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and has done an Advanced Management Program from the Wharton Business School. Jain supports wildlife conservation and literacy for underprivileged children.

L’Oréal India has been present in the country as a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal SA since 1994. It retails 14 brands across skincare and make-up (L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New-York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals, Decleor) and in selective distribution (Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren and Diesel).

The company employs more than 1,600 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Pune) and in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and research and innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru.