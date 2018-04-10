Kristal.AI raises $1.85 million in a round led by IDG Ventures

Kristal.AI is a digital asset manager for retail and institutional customers.

New Delhi: Kristal.AI, an investment platform that allows access to asset classes from global markets, on Tuesday said it raised $1.85 million in a round led by IDG Ventures India.

Investors Shailesh Rao, a senior advisor at TPG Global and McKinsey & Co, and Newquest Capital founding partner Amit Gupta took part in the round.

Kristal.AI is a digital asset manager for retail and institutional customers. It was launched in January 2016 by Asheesh Chanda and Vineeth Narasimhan.

The start-up is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“In the past two years, we have brought a simple idea into a live platform providing value to our customers. Our vision is to enable our customers to have a seamless, fully self-serviced and intelligent investment experience via our platform,” said Narasimhan, Kristal.AI’s chief technology officer.

The platform uses new technologies like artificial intelligence to create curated portfolios for clients comprising exchange-traded assets like stocks, bonds, options, futures and currencies, among others.

For now, it gives access to financial assets from North America, Europe and Asia-pacific including India, Japan, and China, and caters to customers in Singapore, Hong Kong and India markets.

Clients include Bank of Singapore, JP Morgan Chase, Google, Citi Bank, according to Kristal.AI website.

With the funds raised, the company plans to double down on technology and investments towards integrating machine learning and financial advisory services. It is also looking to extend the consumer platform to South-East Asia, Middle-East and the US.