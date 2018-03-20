Air India gets $132 million from government for 2 VVIP aircraft

Air India has earlier sought to seek a short-term loan of $180 million from Bank of Baroda for the modification of the two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The government has released $132 million for modification and procurement of two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, which will be used by the national carrier Air India to transport top government officials and very very important persons (VVIPs), civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said in a written statement in Rajya Sabha.

“The cost of cabin reconfiguration is now estimated US$132 million for two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft,” the minister said in the statement, adding that the original estimate of the reconfiguration was about $180 million.

Air India has earlier sought to seek a short-term loan of $180 million from Bank of Baroda for the modification of the two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft.

However, this loan was not taken by the airline as the government released the required funds from the National Small Savings Funds (NSSF) for the procurement of these two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, the minister added.