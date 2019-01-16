Apax Funds invests $200 million in Fractal Analytics

Photo: iStock

Mumbai: Apax Funds on Wednesday announced that it has invested $200 million in lieu of a “significant minority” stake in data analytics firm Fractal Analytics Inc. While the exact percentage of equity stake acquired by Apax was not disclosed, two people aware of the development on condition of anonymity said that the investment round by Apax values Fractal Analytics at around $500 million.

The transaction also marks an exit for Khazanah Nasional Berhad—the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysian government and TA Associates from the analytics company with Apax buying out their shareholding in the firm. To be sure, Khazanah invested $100 million in Fractal in 2016, while TA Associates invested $25 million in 2013. The investment by Apax also includes primary fund infusion into the company. Mint was the first to report on 4 January 2019 that Apax Partners was looking to invest $200 million into Fractal Analytics.

The funds raised will be utilized by Fractal Analytics for both organic and inorganic expansion. Speaking on its acquisition plans, Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder, group chief executive and executive vice-chairman of Fractal Analytics said that the firm will be looking to acquire companies specializing in data engineering, design and behavioural sciences and artificial intelligence. “We will be looking to acquire companies with revenues ranging between $2 million and $50 million.”Velamakanni said further adding that the idea is to scale up and get to a billion dollar in revenue.

Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal Analytics works as a strategic analytics partner to several Fortune 500 companies by bringing analytics and artificial intelligence to the decision-making process. Fractal has more than 1,200 consultants spread across 15 global locations including the United States, UK and India.

Organically, the firm will be looking to scale up its in-house AI startups as well. “We will be looking to spend at least 10%-12% of our revenue in funding these startups and scaling them up,” said Velamakanni. Some of the AI led startups built by Fractal Analytics include— Cuddle.ai, a cloud-based web and mobile app to deliver AI-driven business intelligence; Qure.ai, for healthcare radiology, and Trial Run, an experimentation platform to help companies ‘test and learn’ to improve strategic and operational decisions.

Rohan Haldea, partner at Apax Partners, said: “The data and analytics sector is attractive and growing rapidly as companies increasingly see it as a core strategic function of their business. We are delighted to partner with Fractal Analytics who are extremely well-regarded in this space due to their cutting-edge advanced analytics and AI capabilities which help their blue-chip client base solve complex problems.”

Investment in Fractal Analytics is twelfth tech investment by Apax Partners globally. Some of its other technology investments include GlobalLogic, Zensar, ThoughtWorks and EVRY among others.

The firm will also be looking to increase its foothold in the US, UK, Canada and Europe. Last year, the firm set up its office in Australia as well and is now looking to set up shop in China.

“Notably, its (Fractal Analytics) ability to attract high-quality data science and engineering talent has allowed the company to stay at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving analytics space,” said Shashank Singh, partner at Apax Partners.