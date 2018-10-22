Jubilant Life Q2 profit rises 67% to ₹210 crore

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,269.49 crore for the reported quarter. It was ₹1,642.04 crore for the same period a year ago

New Delhi: Jubilant Life Sciences on Monday reported 67.18% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹209.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharma segment.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹125.47 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant Life said in a filing to BSE.

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,269.49 crore for the reported quarter. It was ₹1,642.04 crore for the same period a year ago.

The record performance in the company’s pharmaceutical segment has been led by continued growth in specialty pharmaceuticals and smart recovery in Generics & API businesses, chairman Shyam S Bhartia and co-chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said in a joint statement. “Demand in our Life Science Ingredients (LSI) segment remains strong. The company is confident of delivering better results and is focussed on continued strengthening of its balance sheet, going forward,” the statement said. Pharmaceuticals revenue were at ₹1,326 crore for the reported quarter, contributing 58% to the total revenue, up 55% year-on-year, Jubilant Life said.

LSI revenue stood at ₹887 crore, contributing 39% to the total revenue pack, up 20% year-on-year, it added. Other segments’ revenue was at ₹57 crore, up 15% from the year-ago period, it added.

International revenues for the quarter were at ₹1,618 crore, contributing 71% to the total revenue, the company said.

Shares of Jubilant Life settled at ₹651.25 per scrip on BSE, down 3.18% from the previous close.

