Zomato, Swiggy, Foodpanda, 7 others delist over 5,000 restaurants

The FSSAI asked for give state-wise list from the food ordering platforms to enable further action by enforcement agencies. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: As many as 10 online food ordering platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato and Foodpanda, have delisted over 5,000 restaurants for not having approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), a top official said on Wednesday.

The platforms include Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda, Box8, Faasos, FoodCloud, Foodmingo, JusFood, LimeTray and UberEats.

The FSSAI had asked these companies in July to stop using edibles supplied by non-licensed operators after it received consumer complaints of sub-standard food being served through these platforms.

“Over 5,000 restaurants have been delisted by the e-commerce food service platforms,” according to FSSAI CEO Pawan Kumar Agarwal.

On 20th July, the FSSAI directed the 10 food aggregators to debar the non-FSSAI licensed/registered food operators and ensure compliance of food safety rules and regulations.

The FSSAI asked for give state-wise list to enable further action by enforcement agencies, according to sources.

“We have delisted hundreds of restaurants across 41 cities in India where we offer our online ordering and food delivery services. We will be happy to relist them alongside any of the other partners as and when they furnish their licences,” Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said.

The FSSAI had earlier directed food ordering platforms to furnish their licences and agreements signed with Food Business Operators (FBOs), and conduct internal checks to ensure their FBOs hold valid licences.

In February this year, the food regulator operationalised guidelines for e-commerce FBOs.

