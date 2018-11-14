Q2 earnings: Future Retail profit up 14.32% at ₹175.1 crore

Shares of Future Retail Ltd settled 3.97% higher at ₹527.55 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: Future Retail Ltd (FRL) Wednesday reported 14.32% increase in standalone net profit at ₹175.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹153.16 crore during the July-September quarter a year-ago.

Total income during the period under review was at ₹4,928.52 crore. It was ₹4,506.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, FRL said in a regulatory filing.

Future Retail is present in 373 cities with 1,336 stores across its various brands including Big Bazaar, FBB and Easyday.

Shares of the company settled 3.97% higher at ₹527.55 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.