Myntra aims for 10x sales in End of Reason Sale

Myntra and Jabong are expecting 50% sales during End of Reason Sale (EORS) to come from Tier II and Tier III cities. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: As e-commerce companies gear up for year-end sale events, Myntra and Jabong are expecting to generate close to 10 times more sales, compared to non-sale months, during their flagship End of Reason Sale. Both the platforms are looking to acquire close to seven lakh new customers during the four-day sale event that will last from 22 to 25 December, Myntra said in a statement Thursday.

As the number of internet users from small towns continues to grow steadily, both Myntra and Jabong are expecting 50% sales to come from Tier II and Tier III cities.

“EORS (End of Reason Sale) has become the benchmark event for us and for the country, over the sheer volume of fashion, brands, styles and offers delivered to shoppers. We expect to cater to over 2.5 million fashion shoppers during the current edition and handle almost 15,000 orders per minute at peak,” said Mithun Sundar, chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer at Myntra.

Myntra has partnered with brands including Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger and Jack & Jones, among others, for End of Reason Sale, the company said.

A part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra and Jabong expect to see over 2.5 million shoppers during the ninth edition of the Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Myntra, which is betting big on kirana stores for last-mile delivery, has extended it’s network to over 9,000 stores. “We are delighted to add that the highly successful kirana model will cater to 55% of the overall deliveries, allowing us to close all deliveries quickly and also enable Kiranas to benefit economically,” added Sundar.