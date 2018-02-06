 Dish TV posts Q3 net loss at Rs18.55 crore - Livemint
Dish TV posts Q3 net loss at Rs18.55 crore

Total income from operations for Dish TV came down to Rs756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs763.24 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Tue, Feb 06 2018. 09 49 PM IST
PTI
Shares of Dish TV settled 1.53% down at Rs73.85 apiece on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar
Shares of Dish TV settled 1.53% down at Rs73.85 apiece on BSE. Photo: Priyanka Parashar

New Delhi: Direct-to-home operator DishTV on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs18.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs19.79 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations came down to Rs756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs763.24 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Dish TV settled 1.53% down at Rs73.85 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Tue, Feb 06 2018. 09 49 PM IST
