Dish TV posts Q3 net loss at Rs18.55 crore

New Delhi: Direct-to-home operator DishTV on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs18.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs19.79 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations came down to Rs756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs763.24 crore a year earlier.

Shares of Dish TV settled 1.53% down at Rs73.85 apiece on BSE.