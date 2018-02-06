Dish TV posts Q3 net loss at Rs18.55 crore
Total income from operations for Dish TV came down to Rs756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs763.24 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Tue, Feb 06 2018. 09 49 PM IST
New Delhi: Direct-to-home operator DishTV on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs18.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs19.79 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing. Total income from operations came down to Rs756.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs763.24 crore a year earlier.
Shares of Dish TV settled 1.53% down at Rs73.85 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Tue, Feb 06 2018. 09 49 PM IST
