Young Indians are driven by self-discovery, reveals Tinder study

Tinder India general manager Taru Kapoor

New Delhi: Young Indians between 18 and 25 years of age are investing at least five years on self discovery, according to a new study done by dating app Tinder. Also, 56% young Indians in the above age group believe in making their parents proud, followed by building strong friendships (56%), finishing education (52%) and exploring the world along with meeting different people (42%).

The 18-25 year olds also prioritise pursuing a career in a field they are passionate about, and prefer to date as a way to learn more about themselves.

The study, conducted across the top 20 cities covering more than 2, 000 respondents over a period of two months, also stated that for both men and women, getting married and having kids rank fairly low on their lists. According to the findings, instead of accumulating assets they believe in collecting experiences.

These priorities evolve somewhat for those in the age group of 22 to 25 years, with the key priority being getting a good job (56%), followed by while making ones parents proud (54%) and building strong friendships (52%).

“With rising education levels as well as urban mobility, Gen Z want to be independent and have the freedom to explore career fits, relationships, interactions, self expression, self-identity and the direction they want their life to take,” according to Taru Kapoor, general manager, Tinder India. “So this life stage, before officially adulting, has acquired a new meaning and cultural significance. Tinder’s research and insights in India show Gen Z has questions regarding their own identity, their place in the world and the relationships they forge with like-minded people.”