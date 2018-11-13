India effect: Vodafone posts euro 7.8 billion loss in H1

Vodafone Idea now operates as merged entity with Aditya Birla group’s telecom arm Idea Cellular. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: British telecom major Vodafone posted a loss of 7.8 billion euros for the first half of 2018 due to a loss of 3.4 billion euros on the disposal of its Indian arm and impairment charges related to investments in Spain and Romania.

The company had posted a profit of 1.2 billion euros in the same period of 2017.

“Six months ended September 30, 2018, includes 3.5 billion euro of impairment charges in respect of the Group’s investments in Spain, Romania and Vodafone Idea and a 3.4 billion euro loss on the disposal of Vodafone India,” Vodafone said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea now operates as merged entity with Aditya Birla group’s telecom arm Idea Cellular. The merger completed in August.

Also read: Vodafone Idea is India’s largest telco and also its most vulnerable

“Vodafone India has been excluded from group figures for all periods up to 31 August 2018 and the results of Vodafone Idea have been included in all group figures for all periods thereafter, unless otherwise stated,” the British telecom firm said.

Vodafone group’s financial numbers included July-August performance of Vodafone India. The Indian arm of the group registered a revenue of 955 million euro from services during the two months.

Vodafone owns a 45.2% stake in Vodafone Idea and Aditya Birla Group owns a 26% stake.

The revenue of Vodafone group declined by 5.5% to 2.17 billion euros at the end of the reported period compared to 2.3 billion euros it registered a year ago.

Vodafone said that the market environment in India remained highly challenging with significant pricing pressure, which led to industry consolidation, but a significantly lower level of profitability and greater pressure on financing. “Management continues to consider it reasonable to assume an overall market and pricing recovery, however the timing and magnitude remains highly uncertain.”

Also read: Vodafone’s new CEO to cut costs, review tower assets

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.