Saudi Aramco CEO says IPO will ‘certainly’ happen
Saudi Aramco said it is still in discussions to buy a stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 50 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said the initial public offering of the state-oil producer will “certainly” happen when the conditions are right.
Saudi Aramco said it is still in discussions to buy a stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic) from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, he said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 50 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Tata Motors shares drop nearly 5% as JLR October sales decline
- Britannia Industries Q2 profit rises 16.09% to ₹303.03 crore on double-digit volume growth
- Netflix to test lower-price plans as it seeks more Asian users
- Bank of India posts quarterly loss as bad loan provision jumps
- Reliance Industries plans Rs 3,000 cr fresh investment in Odisha
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tata Motors shares drop nearly 5% as JLR October sales decline
- Sebi may come out with stricter norms for liquid mutual funds
- Gold prices rise today after 4-day fall, silver edges higher
- Britannia Industries Q2 profit rises 16.09% to ₹303.03 crore on double-digit volume growth
- Saudi Aramco CEO says IPO will ‘certainly’ happen