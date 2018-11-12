Saudi Aramco CEO says IPO will ‘certainly’ happen

Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said the initial public offering of the state-oil producer will “certainly” happen when the conditions are right.

Saudi Aramco said it is still in discussions to buy a stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic) from the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, he said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

