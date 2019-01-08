Yet another top-level executive quits Infosys
Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit of Infosys, has quit the company.
Bengaluru: Another top-level executive of India’s second largest software services company, Infosys has tendered his resignation after close to a two decade-long stint. Sudip Singh, the global head of the energy, utilities, resources and services unit of Infosys has quit the company.
However, Infosys declined to comment on Singh’s exit. Singh was managing a portfolio of around USD 1.5 billion under his vertical.
This comes after consulting global head Ken Toombs quit in October last year. Prior to Toombs, in August, the most prominent company executive M D Ranganath had put in his papers as the Chief Financial Officer.
Singh has the distinction of growing the business from a mere USD 100 million to nearly USD 750 million in revenues.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
