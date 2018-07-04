IndiGo to start flights from Surat to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

A seat on IndiGo’s Surat-Mumbai flight will cost Rs 2,199 onwards. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Travelling to Gujarat’s diamond hub Surat will be easier now. Budget carrier IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) will soon start daily non-stop flights from different cities to Surat. According to IndiGo’s website, Surat will be the airline’s 56th destination and with effect from 16 August, it will start operating non-stop flights from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai. Fares start from Rs 1,999. Another budget carrier AirAsia India had also recently started daily Surat-Bengaluru flights.

IndiGo’s Surat-Delhi flight will depart from 6.30 in the morning and return from Delhi at 22.10 every day. The daily Surat-Mumbai flight is in afternoon with fare beginning from Rs 2,199 while a return flight is in the evening.

Fares for Surat-Hyderabad flight in the evening daily starts from Rs 3,198 while the afternoon flights for Surat-Jaipur route starts from Rs 3,836.

IndiGo’s flight in between Surat and Jaipur is only operational on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

IndiGo’s Surat-Bengaluru flight fares in the morning start from Rs 4,299. Flight operations on this sector is not available only on Tuesdays.

Known as India’s diamond capital, Surat is the hub for diamond cutting and polishing and about 90% of the world’s rough diamonds are processed here. Surat is home to about 4,500 diamond processing units.