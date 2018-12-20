Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for third consecutive day; crude oil rates continue to slide

Crude oil, on which petrol and diesel prices are directly dependent, has been a net loser of about 6% this week. Diesel costs Rs 64.54 in Delhi, Rs 67.55 in Mumbai, Rs 64.90 in Bengaluru, Rs 68.14 in Chennai and Rs 66.30 in Kolkata. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Despite a slump in global crude oil market, state-run oil companies chose not to decrease petrol and diesel prices in India once again today. Since Monday, crude oil rates have fallen by about 6% but fuel prices haven’t been touched during the past three days. A litre of petrol today costs Rs 70.63 in Delhi, Rs 76.25 in Mumbai, Rs 71.20 in Bengaluru, Rs 73.29 in Chennai and Rs 72.71 in Kolkata.

Diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 64.54 in Delhi, Rs 67.55 in Mumbai, Rs 64.90 in Bengaluru, Rs 68.14 in Chennai and Rs 66.30 in Kolkata. The crude oil market has been volatile in the last few days. Oil prices dropped by 7% on Tuesday, jumped by about 2% on Wednesday and resumed slide once again today. Crude oil, on which petrol and diesel prices are directly dependent, has been a net loser of about 6% this week. On Monday, the petrol price in Delhi was Rs 70.53 and has dropped by only 10 paise since then.

Oil retailers use a complex formula comprising a 15-day average of crude oil price and the exchange rate of rupee against the US dollar to compute the daily retail price of petrol and diesel.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.2%, at $56.58 per barrel amid worries about oversupply and the outlook for the global economy.

On Tuesday, Brent had tumbled to a session low of $55.89 a barrel, a bottom last reached in October 2017. WTI sank to $45.79, the weakest since August 2017.

Brent and WTI have fallen more than 30% since the beginning of October due to a supply glut. However, during the same period, petrol and diesel prices are down by only about 16%. The decline includes the effect of a cut in excise duty by the central government and a cut in sales tax or VAT by various state governments.