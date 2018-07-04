Shriram Transport Finance says group firm will honour NCD repayment
Non-banking financial company STFC had provided a guarantee of about ₹872 crore in favour of SVL for the NCDs issued three years back
Bengaluru: Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (STFC) said on Wednesday group firm SVL Ltd has the wherewithal to honour repayment on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) guaranteed by it.
Non-banking financial company STFC had provided a guarantee of about ₹872 crore ($126.86 million) in favour of SVL for the NCDs issued three years back, according to its 2017-18 annual report released on Friday.
Caution crept in as previous annual reports did not disclose details about the guarantee, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. The commercial vehicle financier’s book value may take a hit of 4-5% if the guarantee is invoked and liability devolves on the company, Jefferies said.
STFC’s shares plunged 19.2% in intraday trade to a near nine-month low on Wednesday before recovering to close 11.7% lower.
The promoter group “will address through alternate mechanisms to settle the dues” if SVL defaults, STFC said in a statement.
“Shriram EPC is a subsidiary of SVL Ltd. Shriram EPC has been referred to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and hence there is a meaningful risk of this off balance sheet exposure becoming a liability for STFC” Morgan Stanley analysts said.
SVL makes investments in sectors including renewable power, real estate and wind turbine manufacturing.
More From Companies »
- ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to ₹ 2 trillion by FY20
- Amazon Prime Day sale begins 16 July, 200+ product launches expected
- Amazon takes a page from Toys ‘R’ Us with a holiday catalogue
- ICICI Prudential AMC buys shares in NTPC, holding up over 5%
- Qatar fund buys Sahara-owned Plaza Hotel in New York for $600 million
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Yes Bank to foray into mutual fund business, gets Sebi nod
- Shriram Transport Finance says group firm will honour NCD repayment
- Roger Federer’s $300 million Uniqlo deal is a match made in retail heaven
- WhatsApp says partnership with govt, society needed to combat misinformation
- ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to ₹ 2 trillion by FY20
Mark to Market »
- GST: Setting up a centralized advance ruling authority—the sooner the better
- Will monsoon aggravate fuel challenges for thermal sector?
- Government’s bad loan fix is wise but raises many questions
- Post Reliance Jio, India’s mobile industry officially shrinks by a third
- Auto sales sizzle but stock valuations continue to slide lower