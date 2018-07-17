 NCLT approves Liberty House’s resolution plan for Adhunik Metaliks’ Odisha plant - Livemint
NCLT approves Liberty House’s resolution plan for Adhunik Metaliks’ Odisha plant

Liberty House has offered around ₹500 crore to take over the assets of the Adhunik Metaliks

Last Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
Kolkata: Adhunik Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday said in a regulatory filing that the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had passed a verdict approving the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House Group Pte. Ltd to take over its integrated steel plant of 0.45 million tonne in Odisha.

London-based Liberty House has offered around ₹500 crore to take over the assets of the delinquent Adhunik Metaliks which also has coal and iron ore mines in Odisha.

The company had an admitted debt of around ₹5,000 crore, according to court filings.

First Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 11 18 PM IST
