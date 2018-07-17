NCLT approves Liberty House’s resolution plan for Adhunik Metaliks’ Odisha plant
Liberty House has offered around ₹500 crore to take over the assets of the Adhunik Metaliks
Last Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Kolkata: Adhunik Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday said in a regulatory filing that the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had passed a verdict approving the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House Group Pte. Ltd to take over its integrated steel plant of 0.45 million tonne in Odisha.
London-based Liberty House has offered around ₹500 crore to take over the assets of the delinquent Adhunik Metaliks which also has coal and iron ore mines in Odisha.
The company had an admitted debt of around ₹5,000 crore, according to court filings.
First Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 11 18 PM IST
Topics: Adhunik Metaliks NCLT Liberty House steel plant coal
