Heavy fog delays 11 trains in Delhi
Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius along with moderate fog in the morning.
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, with eleven trains running late due to fog, officials said. Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the Met department said.
According to the Railways, the Mahabodi Express between Gaya and New Delhi, Faizabad-Delhi Express and Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express were among the trains that were delayed for an average of two to three hours.
The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius along with moderate fog in the morning. According to the Met department, there is a possibility of light rain over the weekend.
On Thursday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius.
