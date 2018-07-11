SpiceJet extends Rs 999 flight ticket offer, IndiGo puts 12 lakh seats on sale

Both SpiceJet and IndiGo offers close for bookings on 13 July. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has extended its monsoon offer in which the airline is offering flight tickets starting Rs 999. SpiceJet’s Rs 999 offer will now close for bookings on 13 July 2018, according to the airline’s website. This offer is applicable on travel till 8 October 2018. Meanwhile, India’s biggest carrier IndiGo has put up 12 seats on sale under a new offer, with fares starting Rs 1,212. IndiGo’s offer will close for bookings on 13 July and is applicable for travel between 25 July 2018 and 30 March 2019, according to IndiGo’s website.

SpiceJet, which has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the monsoon sale, has said that the inventory available under the Rs 999 offer sale is limited and is available on a first- come, first- served basis only. SpiceJet’s discounted fare offer is applicable only on direct domestic flights and fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, according to the airline’s website. SpiceJet also said that the tickets booked under the monsoon sale are “changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment.” Bookings for this SpiceJet offer can be made across all channels.

In another offer, on bookings made through its website, SpiceJet is also offering 20% discount on some add-on products such as SpiceMax (which offers extra legroom on-board), meals, preferred bag-out and priority check-in.

IndiGo’s new offer

In one of the largest discounted ticket sale offer by a domestic carrier, IndiGo has put 12 lakh seats up for grabs, covering both domestic and international routes. IndiGo currently operates 1,086 daily flights, connecting 42 domestic and eight international destinations. IndiGo’s offer is available on flight bookings made through all sale channels. The airline has further said regular fares will be applicable in the event the seats under the Rs 1,212 offer are sold out.

IndiGo has also announced a special offer for customers booking flight tickets under this offer through SBI credit cards.

Budget carrier AirAsia India is also offering fares starting as low as Rs 999. Bookings for the AirAsia India offer ends on 15 July. AirAsia India’s Rs 999 offer is applicable on travel from 1 February to 13 August 2019.

Despite a spike in global crude prices and a depreciation of the rupee, which increase the operating cost of airlines in India, the carriers are coming up with discounted flight tickets to lure customers during the monsoon season, which is typically a lean period for them. Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world, with number of passengers flying increasing by 22.7% in the first five months of this year.