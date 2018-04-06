India Business Leader Awards to honour exceptional performers

A file photo of India Business Leader Awards in 2017. Photo: India Business Leader Awards

New Delhi: Business leaders who have performed exceptionally and made a meaningful difference to the society will be honoured at Standard Chartered-CNBC-TV18’s ‘India Business Leader Awards’ on 6 April in the capital.

The 13th edition of the flagship event will honour the visionaries behind outstanding businesses in the presence of Union and state ministers, industry veterans and chief executives.

The India Business Leader Awards aims to recognize leaders who have made a difference and embody strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and inspiration. These awards have every year commemorated the best who have put Indian businesses on the global map. The awards have another distinction—it has an all-women jury.

Nominees in outstanding company of the year category include Interglobe Aviation Ltd that operates the largest domestic passenger airline IndiGo, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production world-wide.

In the outstanding business leader of the year award category, the nominees are Uday Kotak—executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Siddhartha Lal, managing director and chief executive officer of Eicher Motors Ltd, Radhakishan Damani, founder and promoter of retail chain D-Mart, Romesh Sobti, managing director & CEO of IndusInd Bank Ltd, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Finserv, the financial holding company of the Bajaj Group.

Page Industries Ltd, Symphony Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, IIFL Holdings Ltd and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are nominated for the most promising company of the year award.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh have been nominated for the ‘state of the year’ award. In the category of ‘brand of the year’, the nominees are Motilal Oswal, Vicks, Asian Paints and Emami. For outstanding contribution to brand India, the nominees are India Blind Cricket team, P.V. Sindhu, A.S. Kiran Kumar, Tushar Arothe, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Sunny Pawar, Devendra Jhajharia, Indian Dwarf team and Afroz Shah.

In the ‘Young Turk start-up of the year’ category, the nominees are BIRA 91, Razor Pay, Capital Float, Blackbuck, AgroStar and Niki.AI. Freshworks, InMobi, PayTM and Zomato are nominated for the ‘Young Turk of the year’ award. Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd, BigBasket, Mankind Pharma Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd are nominated for award in the ‘disruptors’ category.