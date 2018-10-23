IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative appoints Alok Sinha as chief strategy officer
Alok Sinha joins the media agency from Ogilvy & Mather, where he headed strategy for the northern region as president, planning, since 2015
New Delhi: The IPG Mediabrands-owned media agency Initiative has appointed Alok Sinha as chief strategy officer. Sinha will be driving Initiative’s strategic planning nationally.
He joins the media agency from the WPP-owned creative agency Ogilvy & Mather, where he headed strategy for the northern region as president, planning, since 2015.
“Alok comes with multifaceted experience – research, consumer insights, tools, media strategy and account planning. His coming on board is demonstration of our commitment to raising Initiative’s strategy, tools and product to a whole new level. I am delighted to have him on board,” said Shashi Sinha, chief executive, IPG Mediabrands.
Sinha began his career as a trainee with Lintas (now Lowe Lintas) in Mumbai with their research wing, Pathfinders. He then moved to the management consultancy firm Gallup before joining the creative agency Ogilvy & Mather as a planner working on clients such as IBM, fast moving consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever and telecom company Vodafone. His stint in Ogilvy was followed by a long period of association with media agencies, including Carat and Mindshare, both in India as well as the Asia-Pacific region.
Talking about his association with Initiative, Sinha said, “I am back to media where my heart belongs. Initiative is in a process of transformation and I am thrilled to be part of this change.”
Initiative is a 250-people strong agency with offices in seven cities in India. Its major clients include Reckitt Benckiser, e-commerce platform Amazon India, ketchup brand Heinz, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Samsonite-owned luggage brand American Tourister, Anchor Electricals, beer brand Carlsberg and packaged food brand Too Yumm.
More From Companies »
- Mumbai airport runway to remain shut for 6 hours today, 300 flights may be hit
- H-1B visas: TCS only Indian firm among top 10 to get foreign labour certification
- Tata Steel to sell stake in South African iron ore mine to Switzerland’s IMR for $25.6 million
- ClearTax raises ₹300 crore from Composite Cap, others
- Reliance, BP to jointly set up 2,000 petrol pumps in India
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Mumbai airport runway to remain shut for 6 hours today, 300 flights may be hit
- India, others to pay the price for US-China trade war
- Sabarimala: Supreme Court to hear review petitions on 13 November
- SC refuses blanket ban on firecrackers, allows conditional sale ahead of Diwali
- Mark Mobius says India can reap benefits of weaker rupee
Mark to Market »
- Hindustan Zinc dividend payout offsets dull Q2 results
- Q2 results no blockbuster for Inox Leisure as margins disappoint
- NBFC scare shaves 8.5% of IndusInd Bank share price
- Q2 results portent a dull Diwali for paint stocks investors
- Reliance Jio seen overtaking Vodafone Idea, Airtel to become India’s largest telecom firm by 2018-end