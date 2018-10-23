IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative appoints Alok Sinha as chief strategy officer

Alok Sinha

New Delhi: The IPG Mediabrands-owned media agency Initiative has appointed Alok Sinha as chief strategy officer. Sinha will be driving Initiative’s strategic planning nationally.

He joins the media agency from the WPP-owned creative agency Ogilvy & Mather, where he headed strategy for the northern region as president, planning, since 2015.

“Alok comes with multifaceted experience – research, consumer insights, tools, media strategy and account planning. His coming on board is demonstration of our commitment to raising Initiative’s strategy, tools and product to a whole new level. I am delighted to have him on board,” said Shashi Sinha, chief executive, IPG Mediabrands.

Sinha began his career as a trainee with Lintas (now Lowe Lintas) in Mumbai with their research wing, Pathfinders. He then moved to the management consultancy firm Gallup before joining the creative agency Ogilvy & Mather as a planner working on clients such as IBM, fast moving consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever and telecom company Vodafone. His stint in Ogilvy was followed by a long period of association with media agencies, including Carat and Mindshare, both in India as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

Talking about his association with Initiative, Sinha said, “I am back to media where my heart belongs. Initiative is in a process of transformation and I am thrilled to be part of this change.”

Initiative is a 250-people strong agency with offices in seven cities in India. Its major clients include Reckitt Benckiser, e-commerce platform Amazon India, ketchup brand Heinz, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Samsonite-owned luggage brand American Tourister, Anchor Electricals, beer brand Carlsberg and packaged food brand Too Yumm.